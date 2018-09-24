Ask for help and stop fighting us - Sarkodie's Manager

news

Sarkodie's manager Angel Town has responded to Shatta Wale claiming Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese are very poor but hides it because they feel shy to let people know.

Shatta Wale in the last few weeks has consistently attacked his colleagues which makes fans think it as a way to draw attention to his upcoming album ‘The Reign’.

In an interview with Luv Fm in Kumasi, Shatta Wale stated at that Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie are among the artists that are very poor which they are not willing to admit publicly.

“I am talking about the problem that it is in the music industry that they know it’s a problem which they don’t want people to know, because when people know that right now Kwaw Kese is very poor, Sarkodie is poor," Shatta Wale said.

After series of attacks on Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebwoy, and other A-list acts, manager of rapper Sarkodie, Angel Town has advised Shatta Wale to map a different strategy than the needless attacks on his colleagues.

Hosting the “Star buzz” show, the artiste manager and presenter admonished the 'Gringo' hitmaker to ask for the help of all those great artists he has been attacking for a tour in and outside the country and he believes that will make a great impact on his upcoming album.

“I have seen him attacking a lot of artistes perhaps to promote his album, even to the extent of taking it out on Sarkodie recently, yeah, but I think asking all these guys to help you and putting them together on a tour is the way to go, not fighting over kingship titles,” he said on TV XYZ.