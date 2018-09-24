Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ask for help and stop fighting us - Sarkodie's Manager


Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Wale

Manager of rapper Sarkodie, Angel Town has advised Shatta Wale to map a different strategy than the needless attacks on his colleagues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Sarkodie's manager Angel Town has responded to Shatta Wale claiming Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese are very poor but hides it because they feel shy to let people know.

Shatta Wale in the last few weeks has consistently attacked his colleagues which makes fans think it as a way to draw attention to his upcoming album ‘The Reign’.

In an interview with Luv Fm in Kumasi, Shatta Wale stated at that Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie are among the artists that are very poor which they are not willing to admit publicly.

“I am talking about the problem that it is in the music industry that they know it’s a problem which they don’t want people to know, because when people know that right now Kwaw Kese is very poor, Sarkodie is poor," Shatta Wale said.

After series of attacks on Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebwoy, and other A-list acts, manager of rapper Sarkodie, Angel Town has advised Shatta Wale to map a different strategy than the needless attacks on his colleagues.

play Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Angel Town

 

READ MORE: Meet the current managers behind these successful Ghanaian artistes

Hosting the “Star buzz” show, the artiste manager and presenter admonished the 'Gringo' hitmaker to ask for the help of all those great artists he has been attacking for a tour in and outside the country and he believes that will make a great impact on his upcoming album.

I have seen him attacking a lot of artistes perhaps to promote his album, even to the extent of taking it out on Sarkodie recently, yeah, but I think asking all these guys to help you and putting them together on a tour is the way to go, not fighting over kingship titles,” he said on TV XYZ.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wow: I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September – Ibrah 1 vows Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September – Ibrah 1 vows
Video: I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Wale Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Wale
Video: 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojo Video 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojo
Missing In Action: 2016 VGMA trolls got me depressed – Pappy Kojo Missing In Action 2016 VGMA trolls got me depressed – Pappy Kojo
Video: Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new baby Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new baby
Photos: Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photo Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photo

Recommended Videos

Video: I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Wale Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Wale
Video: Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new baby Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new baby
Celebrity News: I don’t care about negative stories - Yvonne Nelson Celebrity News I don’t care about negative stories - Yvonne Nelson



Top Articles

1 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
2 Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photobullet
3 Video 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojobullet
4 Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September –...bullet
5 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares Illuminati photosbullet
6 Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
7 Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and...bullet
8 Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his...bullet
9 Missing In Action 2016 VGMA trolls got me depressed –...bullet
10 Supa Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musicianbullet

Related Articles

eShun Wendy Shay ignored me when I reached out to her – Singer
Baby Mama Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michy
Back again I’m still a musician – Quophi Okyeame
Wow Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy
Queen of Ghana Comedy Is Jacinta the most underrated comedienne in Ghana?
Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photo
Missing In Action 2016 VGMA trolls got me depressed – Pappy Kojo
Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new baby
Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Wale
Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September – Ibrah 1 vows

Top Videos

1 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubaibullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
4 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
5 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michybullet
7 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
8 Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in churchbullet
9 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
10 Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet

Celebrities

My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugene
Singer Kuami Eugene admits he is single and ready to mingle if...
Quophi Okyeame
Back again I’m still a musician – Quophi Okyeame
Timaya
Timaya After cutting off his dreadlocks 6 years ago, singer has it back on! [Photo]
Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy
Wow Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy
X
Advertisement