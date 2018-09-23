Pulse.com.gh logo
'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojo


Video 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojo

The rapper disclosed this in an interview with Delay.

  • Published:
play

Rapper, Pappy Kojo who according to social media users came to the music scene for his National Service says he is known everywhere in Ghana and is loved by the ladies so he bangs them when they came along.

According to him, he is a twenty-seven-year-old man and will not be forced to live the life of a forty years old man just in the name of staying faithful to his girlfriend.

Pappy Kojo indicated that although he has dated his woman for five years, he uses his fame to sleep with any lady that comes his way.

The rapper also disclosed that he easily gets fed up with people and since his woman is aware of the fact, she gives him space whenever he needs it.

