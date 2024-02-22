I visited pastors for a career breakthrough but it all failed – Fameye spills

Despite his efforts in following the guidance of these spiritual leaders, Fameye shared that the prescribed items did not bring about the desired results. In his desperation, he even contemplated turning to voodoo but refrained from doing so due to his personal disposition.

Fameye Pulse Ghana

"I bought all forms of holy handkerchiefs, oils, etc., but it did not work. I was always roaming from pastor to pastor, so honestly, I wouldn’t know which item even worked for me. However, I never tried voodoo because I am a weakling and I have a soft spirit. If not, I would have gone for it because I have really suffered," he candidly revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fameye admitted that, at the time, he engaged in these spiritual practices with the sole purpose of becoming a household name in the industry.