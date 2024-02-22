ADVERTISEMENT
I visited pastors for a career breakthrough but it all failed – Fameye spills

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Fameye, has opened up about his challenging past marked by poverty and his endeavors to improve his circumstances through spiritual means.

Fameye
Fameye

In an interview on Thursday's edition of Daybreak Hitz, Fameye disclosed that he had sought holy handkerchiefs and oils from various pastors during his difficult times, hoping for a breakthrough in his career.

Despite his efforts in following the guidance of these spiritual leaders, Fameye shared that the prescribed items did not bring about the desired results. In his desperation, he even contemplated turning to voodoo but refrained from doing so due to his personal disposition.

Fameye
Fameye

"I bought all forms of holy handkerchiefs, oils, etc., but it did not work. I was always roaming from pastor to pastor, so honestly, I wouldn’t know which item even worked for me. However, I never tried voodoo because I am a weakling and I have a soft spirit. If not, I would have gone for it because I have really suffered," he candidly revealed.

Fameye admitted that, at the time, he engaged in these spiritual practices with the sole purpose of becoming a household name in the industry.

However, he emphasized that when he decided to seek the face of God, blessings came his way, and he has now achieved recognition as a household name in the music scene.

