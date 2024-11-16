ADVERTISEMENT
'I want to be president of Ghana' - Kofi Amoabeng shares political ambitions

Dorcas Agambila

Founder of UT Holdings, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has expressed an interest in becoming the President of Ghana someday.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng
Appearing as a guest on the Konnected Minds podcast, Amoabeng, a retired Captain in the Ghana Armed Forces, shared his vision to expand his influence beyond his immediate circle to the entire nation.

“If I were to choose between my biggest options in life, I would choose to be the President of Ghana,” he declared. According to Amoabeng, one of his key daily prayers is for blessings and opportunities to broaden his impact and make the most of the resources and life he has been given. “A prayer that I pray every morning is for God to bless and expand my territory,” he stated.

Former CEO, UT Bank - Prince Kofi Amoabeng
When asked if, as a CEO, he is prepared to face challenges, particularly from politicians who may oppose his presidential ambition, the 72-year-old said he does not focus on such challenges.

Instead, he emphasised that CEOs play a crucial role in a nation's development. “For a country to be great or to be developed, it has to have a big GDP. And the drivers of GDP are the CEOs. Politicians should focus on creating an environment conducive for businesses to thrive.”

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, CEO of defunct UT Bank
He went on to explain, “What is happening is, because our politicians have become dirty and need so much money, they have become the creators of the CEOs. So, for example, if you are getting successful, they must align with you to make some of the money to propagate their agenda.”

