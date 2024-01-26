In an interview on Starr Chat with renowned radio personality Bola Ray, Amoabeng disclosed that he had been wearing the same watch and shoe for the past 20 years until recently becoming a brand ambassador for Caveman, prompting him to make a change in his accessories.
I used one shoe and watch for over 20 years - Kofi Amoabeng
Business mogul , Prince Kofi Amoabeng has opened up about his unique lifestyle choices, claiming to have used the same shoe and watch for over two decades.
Recommended articles
"I have been wearing the same watch and shoe for 20 years, but now I am the brand ambassador for Caveman so I have changed it '
The former UT Bank CEO shared insights into his financial journey, revealing a surprising decision he made during challenging times. "When things got tough, I sold my 8-bedroom house, which I felt I built by mistake. I had the money, so I felt I needed these things. When I was selling it, my friends were saying, 'But Kofi, people will say you are broke,' and I said exactly, I am broke."
Amoabeng highlighted the challenges of wealth, expressing his views on the difficulty of discerning genuine friendships amid financial success.
"When you have money, a lot of people gravitate towards you. It's hard to tell who your real friends are, and that's confusing," he remarked during the interview.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh