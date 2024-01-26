I used one shoe and watch for over 20 years - Kofi Amoabeng

"I have been wearing the same watch and shoe for 20 years, but now I am the brand ambassador for Caveman so I have changed it '

The former UT Bank CEO shared insights into his financial journey, revealing a surprising decision he made during challenging times. "When things got tough, I sold my 8-bedroom house, which I felt I built by mistake. I had the money, so I felt I needed these things. When I was selling it, my friends were saying, 'But Kofi, people will say you are broke,' and I said exactly, I am broke."

Amoabeng highlighted the challenges of wealth, expressing his views on the difficulty of discerning genuine friendships amid financial success.

