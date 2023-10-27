According to him, it was not an easy decision, but he had to remain disciplined to avoid making it a culture where senior staff sleep with new entrants or juniors in exchange for promotions or opportunities.
UT Bank staff were beautiful, tempting but I didn’t sleep with even one - Kofi Amoabeng
Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct UT Bank has disclosed that although female workers of his financial institution were very beautiful and “tempting”, he never slept with any of them.
“I never slept with any UT staff, not even one, although they were very beautiful and very tempting. It was a very painful decision for me to abstain and discipline myself for the sake of the company but guess what, my other workers were doing it in secrecy. I was pained when I found out because even, I had decided not to do it,” Amoabeng told Accra-based Kingdom FM in an interview.
“The reason why I put such rules in place is that applicants might end up sleeping with about 3 or more men before securing the job. Also, they might be promoted based on the fact that they are sleeping with their bosses,” he explained.
He was speaking to Fiifi Pratt in respect of the ‘sex for job’ trend that is deep-rooted in various public and private organisations.
Amoabeng said his defunct bank had a strong policy against romantic office relationships, but as he stated, other workers managed to circumvent the rules.
“We had that HR policy that nobody makes amorous approaches to any staff because we are a family. And when you sleep with a family member, it is incest,” he stated.
UT Bank, formerly known as UT Bank Ghana Limited, operated as a commercial bank in Ghana. However, the Bank of Ghana revoked its license in 2017 because of a significant impairment of its capital, and GCB Bank assumed control of the once-popular financial institution.
