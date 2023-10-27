UT Bank staff were beautiful, tempting but I didn’t sleep with even one - Kofi Amoabeng

“I never slept with any UT staff, not even one, although they were very beautiful and very tempting. It was a very painful decision for me to abstain and discipline myself for the sake of the company but guess what, my other workers were doing it in secrecy. I was pained when I found out because even, I had decided not to do it,” Amoabeng told Accra-based Kingdom FM in an interview.

“The reason why I put such rules in place is that applicants might end up sleeping with about 3 or more men before securing the job. Also, they might be promoted based on the fact that they are sleeping with their bosses,” he explained.

He was speaking to Fiifi Pratt in respect of the ‘sex for job’ trend that is deep-rooted in various public and private organisations.

Amoabeng said his defunct bank had a strong policy against romantic office relationships, but as he stated, other workers managed to circumvent the rules.

“We had that HR policy that nobody makes amorous approaches to any staff because we are a family. And when you sleep with a family member, it is incest,” he stated.