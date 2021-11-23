The Ghanaian Highlife singer was speaking about marriage and relationships and disclosed that he is ready to marry again despite failing with his two previous marriages. “I have not given up on love or marriage, I will marry again," he said.
'I want to marry again' - Kwabena Kwabena ready for 3rd marriage as he overcomes his fear
Kwabena Kwabena once said he is scared of marriage but has now made a sharp u-turn.
In a recent with Kofi Adoma Nwawanii, he continued that "the fact that it didn’t work out doesn’t mean I should close my mind to it, of course not, I will marry again".
Before this new announcement, Kwabena Kwabena told Bola Ray three years ago that "I am scared. I’m scared [Bola]. The reason being that it’s so difficult for a celebrity to get genuine love. It is so difficult".
During the Starr Chat interview, he added that “it is unfortunate when people come to you out of the fact that you are Kwabena Kwabena I can confidently say that both marriages were like that (without love)…due to the circumstances by which I met them. Both women are not women I went out there looking for”.
The 'Adult Music' last tied the knot in 2010 with his second wife, Abena Owusuaa, at the forecourt of His Majesty’s (HM) in La. Unfortunately, a few years down the line, Kwabena Kwabena and his wife divorced with allegations of infidelity levelled against him by his wife.
Speaking on his readiness to pick a new wife, Kwabena Kwabena was asked how soon will he marry again and he said “I can’t tell but it will be soon. I will marry again, it’s just that in this our part of the world, it is difficult to find genuine love if you are a celebrity.”
