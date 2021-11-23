'I want to marry again' - Kwabena Kwabena ready for 3rd marriage as he overcomes his fear

In a recent with Kofi Adoma Nwawanii, he continued that "the fact that it didn’t work out doesn’t mean I should close my mind to it, of course not, I will marry again".

Before this new announcement, Kwabena Kwabena told Bola Ray three years ago that "I am scared. I’m scared [Bola]. The reason being that it’s so difficult for a celebrity to get genuine love. It is so difficult".

During the Starr Chat interview, he added that “it is unfortunate when people come to you out of the fact that you are Kwabena Kwabena I can confidently say that both marriages were like that (without love)…due to the circumstances by which I met them. Both women are not women I went out there looking for”.

Nana Addo at Kwabena Kwabena's wedding

The 'Adult Music' last tied the knot in 2010 with his second wife, Abena Owusuaa, at the forecourt of His Majesty’s (HM) in La. Unfortunately, a few years down the line, Kwabena Kwabena and his wife divorced with allegations of infidelity levelled against him by his wife.