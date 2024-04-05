I was addicted to drugs, sold my father's property to sustain habit - Timothy Bentum

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Bentum recounted the depths to which his addiction had taken him.

"I was gone, and it was an everyday thing."I was heavily addicted I literally sold everything in my father’s house”

Despite the severity of his addiction, Bentum expressed immense gratitude to God for his eventual deliverance, admitting that he couldn't fully explain how he managed to break free.

"Personally, I don’t think I have a clinical explanation to it because God played a huge role in my life," Bentum emphasized. "My case is strange because I had no withdrawal symptoms, I had no running nose."

Bentum's story echoes the struggles faced by others in the creative industry, such as musician Okyeame Kwame, who battled depression amid dwindling success.

Okyeame Kwame revealed his own experiences with medication and introspection, sharing how he withdrew from music and communication for a year to confront his demons.

MOG Music has also detailed his p ersonal battles with masturbation, smoking, and alcohol addiction. Boakye credited his liberation from these vices to a spiritual encounter, describing a moment when he felt a tangible release from his urges after speaking to the Holy Spirit.

As these stories of addiction and recovery emerge, Ghanaian musician Rex Omar has issued a heartfelt plea to the public to show compassion and support for those struggling with drug addiction.