I was in character; Etty Bedi apologises for admitting to smoking weed

Her comments quickly sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning her actions and others speculating that it was a publicity stunt.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM on August 21, Etty clarified that her comments were misunderstood and that she never anticipated such a negative response. "I want to sincerely apologise; I'm very sorry. This was a mistake, and I never expected things to turn out this way," Etty said during the interview.

Etty explained that her actions at the premiere were influenced by the character she portrayed in the movie. "Megan, the character I played, is a smoker who engages in a lot of bad behaviour. I attended the premiere in character as Megan, and it seems that Ghanaians misinterpreted my actions. I was embodying the role, and unfortunately, it led to this misunderstanding. I want everyone to know how sorry I am, and I hope you can forgive me."

The actress also shared that the public's backlash, particularly from close friends, caused her significant emotional pain. "I woke up to harsh messages from my very close friends, and I was confused about what was happening. I thought they knew me better. It's not just the public's misinterpretation that hurts, but the reaction from those close to me."

Etty expressed her disappointment at the lack of support from those she expected to stand by her. "It's disheartening when people you expect to support you instead choose to criticize you. My good friends insulted me, questioning why I did what I did and calling me 'stupid.' Imagine if you were my friend, and suddenly something like this happened, and you started sending me negative messages. It's a tough situation to be in," she added.