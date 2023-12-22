I was ready to pay $10,000 to Sarkodie for a feature; but he ignored me – Mr Logic

Mr Logic furthered that he was willing to pay an amount of money to get a collaboration with Sarkodie but that was unsuccessful.

He said the “U Go Kill Me” hitmaker requested the verses but he never got back to him.

In a discussion with Andy Dosty on Hitz 103. 9 FM shared on Twitter, he said: “I was ready to go the business way. I was ready to make an offer but Angel told me Sarkodie does not care about the money. I approached Angel and told him I was ready to pay for a feature from Sarkodie. I was ready to pay 10,000 dollars. I called DJ Mensah and informed him about my decision. DJ Mensah told me that the money won’t be enough but I should send him the song so he could forward it to Sarkodie. I did that and followed up on the song and till now, the song never came. The songs were very good”.

“It hurts. I am not an industry kid; I am an industry guru. I have been doing this work for twenty years both in Ghana and abroad. I am not a kid. I was here when Sarkodie came into the limelight. I know Sarkodie so I have every right to feel this way”, he added.

This isn’t the first time an artiste has complained about Sarkodie ghosting them for a feature.