The Ghanaian rapper revealed he was expelled from the school during his third year for breaking the rules. According to him, his dismissal from the Koforidua based catholic school came after breaking bounds to Accra to record songs.
'I was sacked from Pope John Senior High School' - D Black
D Black has disclosed that he was sacked from Pope John Senior High School.
The 'Oh Vera' rapper was speaking during a Twitter Space conversation hosted by, Kalyjay, a popular Ghanaian Twitter influencer.
Sharing his background with the over 500 listeners as the star guest on #KalyjaySpace, D Black said " first year I has suspension, second year I had suspension, third year they said get out of here".
During the conversation monitored by pulse.com.gh's Sel The Bomb, he continued that he, therefore, missed writing his final year WASSSCE in the school and had to register for the Nov/Dec private examination.
The music mogul and entrepreneur who runs six companies said he passed his examination and gained admission into the University of Cape Coast to study Economics. However, in his second year in UCC, he transferred to the University of Ghana, Legon, where he studied Théâtre Arts.
D Black spoke form South Africa, where he is promoting his latest music project - the deluxe version of his loyalty album which features Sarkodie and other acts.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh