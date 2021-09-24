'I was sacked from Pope John Senior High School' - D Black

The 'Oh Vera' rapper was speaking during a Twitter Space conversation hosted by, Kalyjay, a popular Ghanaian Twitter influencer.

D Black in Pope John SHS Pulse Ghana

Sharing his background with the over 500 listeners as the star guest on #KalyjaySpace, D Black said " first year I has suspension, second year I had suspension, third year they said get out of here".

During the conversation monitored by pulse.com.gh's Sel The Bomb, he continued that he, therefore, missed writing his final year WASSSCE in the school and had to register for the Nov/Dec private examination.

The music mogul and entrepreneur who runs six companies said he passed his examination and gained admission into the University of Cape Coast to study Economics. However, in his second year in UCC, he transferred to the University of Ghana, Legon, where he studied Théâtre Arts.