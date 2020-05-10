Legally known as Ibrahim Dauda, the young millionaire who owns a fleet of luxury cars and other businesses has come to terms with the setbacks in his life over the years.

For the past few years, he has been involved in series of controversies, including attacks on politicians, celebrities and public figures alike, but now, he says these things happened because he was under a spell.

He made this revelation through his social media pages a few days ago.

Ibrah One explained his resolve by apologising first, saying: “I'm sorry for all that has been happening since 2018. But I just want you all out there to know that I had to fight for myself else, these people would have killed me.”

He said he was under a spell but Allah has set him free, adding that all the rumours in town and the allegations levelled against him are false and intended to malign him.

“I was under a spell but thanks to Allah my fight and his grace has freed me,” he said, adding: “Of all of it, just want to assure you all that I'm free and doing okay. About all those rumours you hear in town, all of them are false and they purposely do those things to tarnish my image. But as I always say, God is protector of the clean heart.”