I will never post my baby daddy online; social media disrupts good things – Mzbel

Mzbel, who recently welcomed her daughter, emphasizes the significance of her child's father in her life and expresses her desire to shield him from online scrutiny and judgment. Recognizing the pervasive presence of negativity on social media platforms, she firmly believes that such platforms should be the last resort for sharing precious aspects of one's life.

Mzbel to a greater extent detailed how social media has caused a number of damages to people which included broken marriages, broken friendships, and others.

She explained by saying, “I can’t reveal his identity. Because of what I have seen on social media, I will never post anything that’s very dear to me on such a platform. Someone got married and announced it on social media and a few days later, it was revealed that her husband is a carpenter, make-up artiste, macho man, and other things, and eventually, the couple divorced.”

“If you have something you cherish, you are happy about it, and wish to keep it forever, then please social media should be the last place to make people know about it but for my daughter’s father, I wouldn’t post him for an ordinary person to disrespect and associate him with false information”, she added.