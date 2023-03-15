' I will still choose you any day'- Medikal pledges love for Fella Makafui

The move fueled rumours of Medikal's alleged divorce from Fella, who seemingly deleted all photos of him on her Instagram page.

Sister Derby who described herself as a 'trophy' on the track, got the public asking questions on whether she had recaptured the heart of the rapper.

Medikal on Wednesday, March 15, however, settled all scores by declaring his wife as the only woman his heart longs for adding that he will always settle on her as his better half.

The rapper reaffirmed his love for his wife, Fella Makafui.

"If you were a twin, I will still choose you, love you," he captioned a photo of his wife wearing a broad smile.

The Frimpongs tied the knot three years ago and have been blessed with a daughter, Island Frimpong.

There have been rumours that the marriage of rapper Medikal and his beloved wife Fella Makafui is on the brink of collapse if only it hasn’t already ‘ended in tears.'