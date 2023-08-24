I will still use Andy Dosty and others' platforms, despite our beef- Shatta Wale

Pulse Ghana

In the past, the "On God" hitmaker has clashed with certain media personalities who have voiced opinions about his music and statements. On occasion, he's even released songs dissing them and demanding that they refrain from discussing him.

During a recent session on Twitter Space led by Serwaa Amihere, Shatta Wale responded to a query regarding his presence on these platforms despite his apparent disregard for their viewpoints.

He explained that he engages with these outlets because the ownership of the media organizations does not rest with the personalities themselves. As he sees it, he is free to come and go as he pleases.

Shatta Wale remarked, “Is the radio station for them? They’re workers, they’re common workers. I can go there anytime I want. I can see the owner of the radio station and enter there. Andy Dosty will still do his work. If he (Andy Dosty) won’t do he’ll leave there. If you like mark it."