The TV and radio host has been criticised for weeks following her interview with the Kumawood actress on Bernard Nyarko’s death.

After the said interview on Adom TV, people jabbed her, criticised her line of questions and called for her removal from the screen.

But Nana Yaa says she was misunderstood and was judged based on the short clips from the 3-hour interview.

She said she did nothing wrong and that she owes no apology to Nana Ama McBrown and netizens.

Brefo said her decision to quit was personal and has nothing to do with her interview with Nana Ama McBrown.

“I won’t say that McBrown influenced my decision to quit; I would say t’s personal,” she told Kofi TV. “People at Multimedia know this. This is not the right time to discuss this.”

