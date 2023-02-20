I won’t listen to Efia Odo’s songs, she doesn’t have the talent to be a musician - Sista Afia (WATCH)

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, Sista Afia said she won’t listen to Odo’s songs.

According to Highlife singer Sista Afia, both songs do not cut it in the industry considering their low quality. In her view, the actress can not be described as a musician.

According to her, she thinks Efia Odo is doing music for fun.

Talking about talent, the ‘Jeje’ singer stated that she knows who a talent is and she might change her perception about Efia Odo’s music if she composes songs without just making fun.

Sista Afia emphasized that music goes beyond fun.

"I haven't listened to any of her songs, and I don't regard her as a musician. I mean Efia is somebody I wouldn't listen to her music. Maybe she is probably doing it for fun or something," Sista Afia said

"We all know what we wanna listen to and am not sure I'll listen to her. Maybe if she comes up with a good song, then I will try to listen but for now, it is a no," she explained her stand.

The singer, who has been involved in several social media spats with the new artiste, stated that she will only listen to Efia Odo once she has mastered her craft.