Ibrah One drops shocking doom prophecy about Sarkodie and Tracy (SCREENSHOT)

According to Ibrah, it is almost time for the said prophecy to come to pass.

He added the wife of the “Adonai” singer, Tracy Sarkcess, will also commit suicide thereafter. He said she will kill herself because she would not be able to cope with the news of the death of her husband.

Ibrah One is waiting to see if the prayers of Sarkodie or anyone will save him.

“My 6 months ago death prophecy about Sarkodie is very close. He will be shot dead, and his wife Tracy Sarkcess will commit after the death. She couldn’t handle the news of her husband's death. #IbrahOne. Let’s see if his prayers will save him,” he noted on Snapchat.

Ibrah One has over the years been dropping wild allegations about Ghanaian celebrities, with most of them being negative.

He recently shared screenshots of the shooting of Shatta Wale which was corroborated by Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah aka Jesus Ahoufe who mentioned October 18 as the exact date of the shooting incident.

This led to Shatta Wale feigning his shooting incident at East Legon. The police arrested him and three others for causing fear and panic, a charge he pleaded not guilty to.

We don’t know if Sarkodie will take Ibrah One because of this prophecy or also do just like Shata Wale did.