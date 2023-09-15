The founder of Engineers and Planners was spotted enjoying himself while looking at high-priced shoes with the owner.
Ibrahim Mahama buys slippers for GH¢14,000 from luxurious boutique
Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama got a new pair of shoes from from one of Ghana's most expensive fashion houses.
Recommended articles
Nana Sarfo and Ibrahim Mahama are East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.
In the footage, Ibrahim Mahama was dressed casually in a jean and a Lacoste shirt paired with a pair of formal shoes. The millionaire was accompanied by a nicely dressed woman in a bright blue cultural dress.
The trio took a tour around the vast shop, lightly chatting while looking at shoes. Nana Sarfo was quick to give his friend some recommendations.
Savile Row captioned the video: "Quality sells itself Who is buying from you today? This is @savilerow.gh, where Men shop. ❤️ Thank you, @ibrahim_mahama_71 for gracing us with your presence to purchase from us.
Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian businessman, and the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, and the owner of several other businesses in Ghana. He is the younger brother of John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh