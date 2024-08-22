ADVERTISEMENT
ICGC member DKB disagrees with Otabil, schools him on 'misleading' marriage sermon

Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has voiced his disagreement with recent advice from Pastor Mensa Otabil, the founder and general overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

DKB
Pastor Otabil had encouraged singles to marry without waiting to accumulate wealth, a perspective that DKB finds outdated.

In a recent sermon, Pastor Otabil challenged the widespread belief that financial stability is essential before marriage. He shared his personal experience of marrying his wife without riches and how they built their lives together from humble beginnings.

Pastor Mensa Otabil
"I am just coming from jogging, and my pastor, you know I am an ICGC member, and my pastor, Dr. Mensa Otabil, is angry about marriage. Daddy, calm down. The world has changed. He said if you want to be rich before you marry, there's something wrong with your head," DKB began.

He continued, "Daddy, if you go to divorce court, ninety per cent of the cases are money issues. Daddy, we are waiting to get money before we get married. Daddy, your time was better. This time, if you don't take care, you go marry the devil."

Pastor Otabil also suggested that early marriage could help address issues of fornication among the youth. However, DKB disagreed, asserting that marriage is not the solution to fornication; instead, self-control and discipline are the real answers.

"Marriage is not the antidote for fornication; it is not at all. The antidote for fornication is self-control, Daddy. There are a lot of married people who are even more active on the single market than actual bachelors," DKB added.

DKB's response has sparked a lively discussion online, with many debating the relevance of Pastor Otabil's advice in today's context and the challenges that modern marriages face. Watch his take in the post below and share your thoughts with us. Is DKB right?

