ICGC member DKB disagrees with Otabil, schools him on 'misleading' marriage sermon

In a recent sermon, Pastor Otabil challenged the widespread belief that financial stability is essential before marriage. He shared his personal experience of marrying his wife without riches and how they built their lives together from humble beginnings.

However, DKB responded to this counsel in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), arguing that the dynamics of marriage have changed since Pastor Otabil got married. He pointed out that financial issues are now a leading cause of divorce, suggesting that it is wise for individuals to achieve economic stability before tying the knot.

"I am just coming from jogging, and my pastor, you know I am an ICGC member, and my pastor, Dr. Mensa Otabil, is angry about marriage. Daddy, calm down. The world has changed. He said if you want to be rich before you marry, there's something wrong with your head," DKB began.

He continued, "Daddy, if you go to divorce court, ninety per cent of the cases are money issues. Daddy, we are waiting to get money before we get married. Daddy, your time was better. This time, if you don't take care, you go marry the devil."

Pastor Otabil also suggested that early marriage could help address issues of fornication among the youth. However, DKB disagreed, asserting that marriage is not the solution to fornication; instead, self-control and discipline are the real answers.

"Marriage is not the antidote for fornication; it is not at all. The antidote for fornication is self-control, Daddy. There are a lot of married people who are even more active on the single market than actual bachelors," DKB added.

