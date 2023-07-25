If I get money, I'll secure license to engage in marijuana farming - Yaw Tog

In an interview with BRYT TV, the 'Sore Hitmaker' mentioned that if he has the financial means and believes it to be a viable opportunity, he would consider obtaining a license and investing in the industry. He acknowledged that it's a business decision and if circumstances permit, he would explore this avenue.

Yaw Tog has been proactive in diversifying his investments and seeking opportunities beyond his music career. Currently involved in pig farming, the rapper shared on Tv3 New Day that he is working on building a significant pig farm in Kumasi.

While Yaw Tog is focused on entrepreneurship and growing his various ventures, he has also been vocal about his decision not to pursue a university education. In an interview with Hello FM in Kumasi, the 20-year-old high school graduate explained that he believes his music career and other endeavors will provide him with the means to sustain himself in life, and therefore, he has no immediate plans to attend university.

