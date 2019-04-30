Akrobeto, apart from his talent behind the cameras, is often teased with the size of his nose, which he now says those mockeries, have however propelled him to fame in addition to his comic acting.

Speaking in a recent interview on Joy News’ Becky, the actor mentioned that if not for his nose and talent he wouldn’t have reach where he is now on the success lather.

“If not for my nose and talent, I wouldn’t be in this position. If I was a nice guy, with a pointed nose, small ears, and little eyes, small mouth, I wouldn't be where I am today,” he said.

Further talking about his nose, the actor says that he knows he has a big one and he is not bothered when people tease him it.

Watch more from the full interview, where Akrobeto spoke into detail about his career and the movie industry.