If somebody gives me money to beat Efia Odo, I’ll do it – Sista Afia

According to her, Efia has constantly called her foul names and at one point had body-shamed her and that she cannot pretend in the public space to be cool with Efia Odo while they are at odds.
Sista Afia has revealed that she will beat Efia Odo if somebody gives her money to do so
Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on February 24, 2023, she said “I mean if somebody gives me money right now to go around and beat her, I will do it. I’m just kidding (laughs).
“I mean it is what it is…I mean everybody knows that we don’t like each other.
“She has called me a hypocrite, she has called me ugly, she has done all these things so many times…I mean she has body-shamed me so many times.
“When I say I don’t like this person or nothing positive is going to come from her name, people should understand it…I mean in both ways nobody likes each other.
It may be recalled that Efia Odo on United Showbiz said that Sista Afia is irrelevant and for that matter, she doesn’t care about her. In contrast, Sister Afia also described Efia Odo as non-talented in an interview with Zionfelix, stating that she would not listen to any of her music.
Sista Afia and Efia Odo haven’t been best friends for some time. The cause of the rift between the two ladies cannot be pinpointed as each is seen throwing jabs at the other at the least opportunity.
