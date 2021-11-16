'If they cheat also cheat back' - Princess Shyngle advises married women

The curvy socialite who has relocated from Ghana to the U.S for the past few years now, took to social media to drop this piece of advice.

"If married women also cheat anytime they catch their husband’s cheating, I promise you married men will start thinking twice before cheating on their wives. The rate of divorce will reduce," she wrote.

In the post below, she continued that "my little advice to all married women, if they cheat also cheat back. They will start behaving Dear future hubby I hope you’re reading this Have a blessed week y’all".

Princess Shyngle's post Pulse Ghana

The controversial actress is currently single as she claims that her two marriages all broke down within two years.

She broke up with her then fiancé, Frederic Badji, and moved on to marry another man,Bala-Gaye, in January 2021.