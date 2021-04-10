RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Princess Shyngle divorces her husband over domestic abuse, calls him a 'mistake' (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

The Gambian socialite Princess Shyngle is saying goodbye to her 3-months-old marriage following alleged domestic abuse.

Princess Shyngle and hubby, Bale Gaye

Pulse Nigeria

In January this year, Princess Shyngle tied the knot with her long-time crush and childhood friend, Bala-Gaye.

Announcing their marriage via Instagram, she disclosed that she had an intense infatuation with her husband since eighth grade, but he chose to remain her friend until their marriage.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony after Bala-Gaye proposed to her in an apartment lit with candles and decorated with roses.

But on Saturday, April 10, Princess Shyngle took to Instagram to share her divorce documents and accused her husband of abuse and lies.

“Since you want to tell the world everything, tell them you're a woman beater,” Princess wrote on her Instagram story. “Let them know you put your hands on women and pull out guns on a woman. Don't f**king play with me. You put your hands on a wrong b*tch.”

She called her husband a mistake and further stated that the ‘drama is getting started’.

“You are a f**king mistake. I've divorced your ass so leave me the f**k alone. This drama is just getting started. I think you really underestimated me,” she said.

She shared audio of her husband begging her and admitting to beating her.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

