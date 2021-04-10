Princess Shyngle divorces her husband over domestic abuse, calls him a 'mistake' (VIDEO)

“Since you want to tell the world everything, tell them you're a woman beater,” Princess wrote on her Instagram story. “Let them know you put your hands on women and pull out guns on a woman. Don't f**king play with me. You put your hands on a wrong b*tch.”

She called her husband a mistake and further stated that the ‘drama is getting started’.

“You are a f**king mistake. I've divorced your ass so leave me the f**k alone. This drama is just getting started. I think you really underestimated me,” she said.