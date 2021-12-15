‘If you won’t take the jab, stay in your room quietly’ - Nana Aba backs Serwaa Amihere

She advised that people who don’t want to take the vaccine should stay indoors quietly instead of trying hard to misinform others on social media.

“The ignorance being spewed about vaccines on this app is painfully shocking. If you won’t take the jab, stay in your room quietly and let the rest of your compatriots be. Period,” she tweeted on Tuesday, December 15.

Nana Aba passed this comment after Efia Odo said she wouldn’t take an ‘unapproved vaccine’.

According to Efia Odo, malaria kills more people than Covid-19, but more attention has been given to the latter than the former.

She said it shouldn’t be mandatory for people to take the Covid-19 vaccines and that it should be a ‘personal choice’. She added that she wouldn’t take the vaccine.

“Malaria has killed more people than COVID 19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but they’re mandating us to take a vaccine. Taking a vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision. Guess I’m stuck in Ghana cuz I’m not taking any disapproved vaccine,” she tweeted on Tuesday.