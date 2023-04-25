Ignoring Drake's email was wrong move, don't waste time suing him - Arnold tells Obrafour

Arnold argues that Obrafour might not cash out in his 10 million dollar suit against Drake over the wrongful use of his song.

"Let me insist that if indeed Obrafour's team saw the email and ignored it then that was a wrong move. There is no guarantee that they will win the court case. Number two, you've missed an opportunity to actually have some business relationship with Drake. Why waste time and contract lawyers from the US?" he said.

Obrafour sues Drake $10m over copyright claims Pulse Ghana

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, he continued that "you could have engaged the person one-on-one and settled everything".

Commenting on Mantse Aryeequaye's move to publicly call out Obrafour for wrongfully claiming ownership of his, 'Killer Cut' voice that was featured in Obrafour's 'Oye Ohene', he said Mantse should not be condemned for speaking out.