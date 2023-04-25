ADVERTISEMENT
Ignoring Drake's email was wrong move, don't waste time suing him - Arnold tells Obrafour

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian showbiz pundit, Arnold Asamoah- Baidoo, has advised Obrafour to stop wasting his resources on his suit against Drake.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

According to the entertainment pundit, Obrafour's best shot to have had an ooportunity with Drake was his team received an email from the Canadian rapper's team.

Arnold argues that Obrafour might not cash out in his 10 million dollar suit against Drake over the wrongful use of his song.

"Let me insist that if indeed Obrafour's team saw the email and ignored it then that was a wrong move. There is no guarantee that they will win the court case. Number two, you've missed an opportunity to actually have some business relationship with Drake. Why waste time and contract lawyers from the US?" he said.

Obrafour sues Drake $10m over copyright claims
Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, he continued that "you could have engaged the person one-on-one and settled everything".

Commenting on Mantse Aryeequaye's move to publicly call out Obrafour for wrongfully claiming ownership of his, 'Killer Cut' voice that was featured in Obrafour's 'Oye Ohene', he said Mantse should not be condemned for speaking out.

"I have seen a lot of people bashing Mantse but the gentleman says he has been trying to reach Obrafour or Hammer for the last 20 years and they never respond to him. So, what do you expect the person to do?...the only part where Manste slacked was his continuous tagging of Drake in his tweets," he said.

Selorm Tali
