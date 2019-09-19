The controversial man of God, known for gifting cars to his church members and celebrities made this his intention public when he appeared on Starr FM’s Starr Chat with Bola Ray. Sating that, as a man of God, he must be rich so as he can blessed people too.

According to Prophet Badu Kobi, he believes it is pastors who are supposed to living luxurious lifestyles than the politicians and public officials who steal money from the Nation and exploit citizens.

" I will not belong to a Kingdom and live like a slave, what is rolls royce, I want to have jets, helicopters, yachts and let any government dare to do anything, I'll spiritual deal with them "he said.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the outspoken man of God also spoke fondly about popular affluent Ghanaian pastor, Rev Obofour, describing him as his son and encouraged him to continue living his lavish lifestyle.

Watch the full interview in video below.