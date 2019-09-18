He made this statement in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, September 17.

According to the “Baba” hitmaker, the husband of Kim Kardashian could have a bad past but his influence can help him win more souls for Christ.

He backed his claim with the story of Paul (formerly Saul) in the bible, saying Kanye ‘can fill arenas and win souls for Christ, more than all of us’.

Sonnie shared the cover artwork of Kanye’s upcoming album “Jesus is King” with the caption: “The disciples had a major concern about Paul. Why? Because they just could not fathom how they could spend 3 years with the Master and yet Paul who was a killer, had never met him had more insight and wrote more books in the scriptures than they did. Well, the reason is quite simple.

What God could use Paul to do, he could not use Peter in that same regard (illiteracy and understanding times and seasons ). Recall Paul was very well educated and well informed, with that said, this man @kanyew.est can fill arenas and win souls for Christ, more than all of us . But they wondered about his past though..well, just ask God who knows and sees all things.

So he states "JESUS IS KING" Even if he never says it again, this release will get millions looking for Jesus. The truth is no preacher, bishop nor gospel artist can reach out to the lost than this man based on his exposure, so God picks him ... I watch the service at @newbirthmbc with my brother pastor @jamalhbryant , his humility was amazing , he had on T-shirt, it was all about God ... The gospel is being preached around the world, and this is it. Bearing in mind that we've all been commissioned to be fishers of men for Christ. Have you been called?? Food for thought”.

“Jesus is King”, which is Kanye West’s 9th studio project, is scheduled for release on September 27.