On her 42nd birthday, her husband – Isaac Twum-Ampofo – surprised her with a brand-new Jaguar XJ L during a surprise party.

The “Aseda” singer appeared shocked and couldn’t hide her joy as she expressed her gratitude to the father of her three sons.

Ohemaa Mercy marks birthday in style

She isn’t the only celebrity who has received a flashy car as a gift. In fact, there are a bunch of them.

Below, we share with you 13 other Ghanaian celebrities who have received flashy cars as gifts.

Shatta Wale

Bola Ray and Shatta Wale

The controversial dancehall musician has received a lot of gifts from fans and loved ones, and among the gifts are luxurious cars. In 2017, he was gifted a brand-new G -Wagon by EIB boss Bola Ray and business partner Dr Duffour Jnr.

And this year, he received a Toyota Fortuner from the CEO of MadHaus Entertainment, Aik Livingstone Abani. He is also rumoured to have received cars as gifts from the CEO of Solash Entertainment, Solomon Welsh.

Shatta Michy

Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his new car; tells her he loves her

In May this year, Shatta Wale revealed on JOY FM that he bought four good cars and a mansion for his baby mama, Shatta Michy. It’s unclear the type and brands of cars the singer bought for Michy but she has been spotted driving flashy cars including a Range Rover.

Daddy Lumba

Prophet Badu Kobi and Daddy Lumba

The highlife legend, in 2016, received a brand-new Mercedes-Benz E220 CDI convertible from Prophet Badu Kobi, the leader and founder of Glorious Wave Ministry. He wasn’t the only celebrity who benefited from this benevolence. According to Prophet Kobi, the motive behind his gifting of cars is to help these musicians to spread the gospel with ease.

Brother Sammy

In August this year, Bro Sammy was gifted a Chevrolet Camaro by Rev. Obofour of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC). The pastor gave out his car to the controversial singer during his mother’s 60th birthday dinner which happened in Tema.

Christiana Awuni

Christiana Awuni gifted car by Rev Obofour

During Rev Obofour’s mother’s 60th birthday dinner, he also gifted a 4-wheel drive Mazda car to actress Christiana Awuni plus GHC5,000 cash. He said it was to say 'thank you' to them for supporting and advertising for him when he was about to have his 31st watch night 2018.

Akyere Bruwaa

Christiana Awuni and Akyere Bruwaa gifted car by Rev Obofour

Aside from Christiana Awuni and Brother Sammy, veteran actress Akyere Bruwaa also received a 4-wheel drive Mazda car and GHC5,000 from Rev Obofour as part of his mother’s 60th birthday anniversary.

Counsellor Lutterodt

Counsellor Lutterodt's car from Badu Kobi

In July 2017, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi bought a brand-new Kia Sorento for George Lutterodt just to show love and appreciate the controversial counsellor.

Funny Face

Funny Face with his Range Rover

In 2012, Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor surprised the comedian on his birthday with a customised Range Rover. Since then, the two have been ‘tight’ friends. This is one of the reasons why Funny Face named his twins after the former Tottenham star.

Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy being led to her car by Prophet Badu Kobi

The “Wagye Me” hitmaker benefited from Prophet Badu Kobi’s benevolence. In November 2015, the gospel musician was surprised with a 2014 brand of Hyundai Sonata saloon car as a gift.

Yaw Sarpong

Yaw Sarpong's car from Badu Kobi

The gospel legend was also among the tall list of celebrities who received car gifts from Prophet Badu Kobi in 2016. He was given a brand-new Sonata.

OJ

OJ gifted a car by Badu Kobi

The “Obi Nya Waye” hitmaker, in 2016, benefited from Prophet Badu Kobi. He was presented with VW Jetta.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Nicholas Omane Acheampong gifted car by Badu Kobi

Nicholas Omane Acheampong has had three cars from Prophet Badu Kobi. He had been given two Saloon cars before a new Nissan Pathfinder 7-seater in 2016.

Mr Beautiful

Prophet Badu Kobi, who has built a reputation over the last couple of years by giving out cars to celebrities, surprised the veteran actor a brand new Chrysler C300 this year during a church service.