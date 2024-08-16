I'll drop everything to support my wife in winning the seat for NDC — Keche Andrew

AFP

During the interview, Keche Andrew highlighted that his loyalty lies with his wife’s political aspirations. He revealed that while he is open to performing at events for any political party, his priority is to support the NDC because of his wife’s involvement.

"I've been on platforms with my wife, who is an NDC candidate. I've performed at her political campaigns. If it were the other way around, she would definitely support me," he stated.

"If the NDC calls me right now, I’ll drop everything and show up. I have to support her because it’s my wife’s party. Takoradi is our home, so I have to just let it come home," he added.

Keche Andrew’s declaration comes as the NDC intensifies its campaign efforts ahead of the 7 December 2024 general elections. The NDC is led by former President John Dramani Mahama, who is seeking to reclaim the presidency.