I'll drop everything to support my wife in winning the seat for NDC — Keche Andrew

In an interview on Accra-based 'Kingdom FM' on 15 August 2024, the musician, whose real name is Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, disclosed that he would fully back the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if asked by his wife, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central in the Central Region.
Keche Andrew, one-half of the popular Ghanaian music duo Keche, has expressed his support for his wife’s political ambitions.
During the interview, Keche Andrew highlighted that his loyalty lies with his wife’s political aspirations. He revealed that while he is open to performing at events for any political party, his priority is to support the NDC because of his wife’s involvement.
"I've been on platforms with my wife, who is an NDC candidate. I've performed at her political campaigns. If it were the other way around, she would definitely support me," he stated.
"If the NDC calls me right now, I’ll drop everything and show up. I have to support her because it’s my wife’s party. Takoradi is our home, so I have to just let it come home," he added.
Keche Andrew’s declaration comes as the NDC intensifies its campaign efforts ahead of the 7 December 2024 general elections. The NDC is led by former President John Dramani Mahama, who is seeking to reclaim the presidency.
He faces competition from Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as other candidates like Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force Movement and Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change.