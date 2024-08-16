ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'll drop everything to support my wife in winning the seat for NDC — Keche Andrew

Dorcas Agambila

Keche Andrew, one-half of the popular Ghanaian music duo Keche, has expressed his support for his wife’s political ambitions.

Keche Andrew and wife
Keche Andrew and wife

In an interview on Accra-based 'Kingdom FM' on 15 August 2024, the musician, whose real name is Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, disclosed that he would fully back the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if asked by his wife, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central in the Central Region.

Recommended articles

Keche Andrew has married his sweetheart and boss Joana Gyan, the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy record label
Keche Andrew has married his sweetheart and boss Joana Gyan, the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy record label AFP

During the interview, Keche Andrew highlighted that his loyalty lies with his wife’s political aspirations. He revealed that while he is open to performing at events for any political party, his priority is to support the NDC because of his wife’s involvement.

"I've been on platforms with my wife, who is an NDC candidate. I've performed at her political campaigns. If it were the other way around, she would definitely support me," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Keche Andrew has married his sweetheart and boss Joana Gyan, the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy record label (IGTV)
Keche Andrew has married his sweetheart and boss Joana Gyan, the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy record label (IGTV) AFP

"If the NDC calls me right now, I’ll drop everything and show up. I have to support her because it’s my wife’s party. Takoradi is our home, so I have to just let it come home," he added.

Keche Andrew’s declaration comes as the NDC intensifies its campaign efforts ahead of the 7 December 2024 general elections. The NDC is led by former President John Dramani Mahama, who is seeking to reclaim the presidency.

He faces competition from Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as other candidates like Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force Movement and Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther admits there are times she feels bad in some of the dresses she wears

Travis Scott

Travis Scott arrested in Paris following violent altercation at a luxury hotel

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

Mercy Asiedu

Stop hopping from man to man; no man is perfect – Mercy Asiedu's advice to women