The Foreign Affairs Minister whilst speaking at an NPP rally in Ayawaso West Wuogon to campaign for Lydia Alhassan, said: “parliament is for serious minded people and not people who have done some movies and think they are popular".

She continued that "it is a serious place; I will tell him; the laws of the country are enacted in parliament. If our President can continue his job very well, he needs Lydia Alhassan in Parliament to do the job so that all you need as a constituency will be easily given to you".

Some people in the creative arts industry have been outraged by the comment, describing it as disrespect towards the players in the Creative Arts industry. Key among those who chastised the Minister is Zapp Mallet.

The renowned Ghanaian sound engineer said "when I heard it I felt like some spit had been thrown on you. I really admire that woman because I have lived in Anyaa before so for that to have come from her I was very shocked because how could she have acted such a thing".

Zapp Mallet

Ghana's Actors Guild also called on the Minister to retract her comment and apologize but in Hon Shirley's defence, in a Press Statement she has released, her comment was targeted at Lydia Alhassan's political opponent and not all actors.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Press Statement

Nevertheless, Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni insists that the Minister must apologize for her comment. Speaking during an interview on Accra FM, Christiana said if Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey doesn't do so she will quit acting.

Watch the video below to hear more from her.