The defunct actress went ballistic on the established media house some weeks ago after a mother of her alleged ex granted an interview on Hitz FM to shame her on how she was unnecessarily insulting NAM1.

The unnamed woman during her interview also revealed that she cancelled her son’s plan to marry Afia Schwarzenegger because the latter isn’t fit to be her daughter-in-law due to her disrespectful character, bad drinking and smoking habit.

In recent news, another Multi Media station, Asempa FM, interviewed an ex of Afia who also made some damning comments about the controversial social media commentator. One of those, is him saying he slept with Afia out of pity.

Perhaps, in Multi Media’s pursuit to offer a fair hearing playing ground for Afia to clear the air on the allegations levelled against her on Asempa FM, Prince Tsegah, a Multi Media Presenter has extended an invite to her to come on his show but she has declined.

According to Afia via an Instagram post, if she has nothing to do, she’ll rather stay home to masturbate than to be on any Multi Media platform.

See more from her post below.