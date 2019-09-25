Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz programme, hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, the actor who is best known for playing Master Richard in Taxi, lamented that these foreign contents have kept filmmakers out of business for years now.

Mikki Osei Berko argued that the government can solve what he identifies as a crisis if a ban is placed on foreign drama series (telenovelas) to save the county’s dying culture and film industry.

“If by December, nothing is done about these foreign contents on television screens, I’ll personally march NAKED to the Jubilee House. Television stations show these foreign contents during prime time,” he said.