I’m attracted to a woman who’s submissive and respectful – Stonebwoy

According to him, he tilts toward women who listen and find the need to consult him on matters.

“If you are over the top, I see you as another man,” he said during his interview on The Breakfast Club.

“I think it’s very cool to be submissive, I am so attracted…I respect women who are not like you’re being abused, none of that. There is beauty in that for me. It is like you being a woman, if you are over the top, I see you as another man.”

He, however, clarified that a man should not have toxic control over a woman all in the name of her being submissive.

“I mean they (men) have to be in charge, that’s what a man has to be as far as I know. It is not about the women being dull but you know, we love to have women who are respectful, submissive, supportive and they consult you…it is general, men love to be consulted and I think that is how it is for African men,” he explained.

He also threw more light on how men translate their love by being providers who offer support to their spouses.

“Submission from a man is showing love. From the African man’s conversation, submission will be him taking care of and listening to the woman’s problems. All that she wants to do and ask how she wants to get it done. That for me is attention because women love attention and men have to see them as humble and submissive,” he added.

Stonebwoy made his debut on the popular Breakfast Club show on New York-based Power FM on Tuesday.

The award-winning musician opened up about the growth of the Afrobeat genre, the impact it has made in Africa and other yet-to-be-explored genres of music on the continent.

He also talked about his new album and collaborating with other US-based artistes on his visit.