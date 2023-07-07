ADVERTISEMENT
I’m doing music, university won’t give me money to survive in life —Yaw Tog [Video]

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, recently announced his decision to temporarily suspend his education in order to fully concentrate on his music career.

Yaw Tog
Yaw Tog

During an interview with Hello FM based in Kumasi, Yaw Tog explained that he believes he can achieve greater financial success through his music than he would with a university degree.

"University won't provide me with the means to sustain myself in life," stated Tog confidently. "I have strategized my life in a way that I will make money before pursuing a university education. If I enroll now, who will bear the burden of my tuition fees?"

Yaw Tog
Yaw Tog Pulse Ghana

Tog's choice is not an isolated one, as an increasing number of young musicians have been opting to prioritize their careers over pursuing a university degree in recent years. This trend can be attributed to several factors.

Firstly, the music industry has become exceptionally profitable, particularly with the advent of streaming services. Musicians now have the opportunity to reach a global audience and generate substantial income from their craft.

Only time will tell whether Yaw Tog's decision to pause his education will yield the desired outcomes

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
