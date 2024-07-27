ADVERTISEMENT
I'm no longer a bachelor - EL breaks silence on relationship status

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Elorm Adablah, popularly known as EL, has shed more light on his personal and love life.

Rapper EL
From singing in church to becoming one of Ghana's most revered voices in hip hop and hiplife, EL is heralded for his rap, production, and singing prowess.

In a recent interview building up to his new album, the rapper spoke about his relationship for the first time since his return to music.

Rapper EL
According to EL, he is not an eligible bachelor, despite fans having no idea who the rapper's lucky partner might be.

EL keeps a low profile with his family and relationships. Rumours about his relationship with media personality Berla Mundi emerged in 2016. Both the rapper and Berla have denied the rumours.

Rapper EL
That notwithstanding, he claims to be a victim of extreme fan love, especially from some female fans. Speaking to AJ Sarpong, EL recounted an experience where a female fan scaled his wall just to catch his attention.

He said, "I've had people jump over my wall to come to my home when I was in North Kaneshie just to come and knock on my bedroom window."

EL recently released the seventh instalment of his beloved BAR series. The rapper excited Ghanaian hip-hop fans with the surprise announcement a decade after the first BAR dropped.

The project debuted in 2014 with an annual music experience, kickstarting a hip-hop movement that produced several talents, including KevTheTopic and Jean Feier.

Ahead of BAR 7's release, the rapper behind Ghanaian classics like *Koko*, recently sampled by French singer Dadju, announced a pre-release party with a select few lucky fans at a coded venue.

