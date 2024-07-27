I'm no longer a bachelor - EL breaks silence on relationship status

In a recent interview building up to his new album, the rapper spoke about his relationship for the first time since his return to music.

According to EL, he is not an eligible bachelor, despite fans having no idea who the rapper's lucky partner might be.

EL keeps a low profile with his family and relationships. Rumours about his relationship with media personality Berla Mundi emerged in 2016. Both the rapper and Berla have denied the rumours.

That notwithstanding, he claims to be a victim of extreme fan love, especially from some female fans. Speaking to AJ Sarpong, EL recounted an experience where a female fan scaled his wall just to catch his attention.

He said, "I've had people jump over my wall to come to my home when I was in North Kaneshie just to come and knock on my bedroom window."

EL recently released the seventh instalment of his beloved BAR series. The rapper excited Ghanaian hip-hop fans with the surprise announcement a decade after the first BAR dropped.

The project debuted in 2014 with an annual music experience, kickstarting a hip-hop movement that produced several talents, including KevTheTopic and Jean Feier.