Blacko shows up for friend’s wedding as groomsman and makes it lit (WATCH)

Black Sherif attended the wedding of a friend where he was part of the groomsmen. He decided to use the opportunity to show off his dance skills. He received fans and even stole the attention from the Bride and groom.
Ghanaian singer, rapper, and fashion model Mohammed Ismail Sherif, professionally known as Black Sherif, has caused a stir as a recent video of him having fun at his friend’s wedding has gone viral.
The Multiple award-winning musician Black Sherif caught the attention of many people when he took over the dancefloor at DJ and radio presenter, Classic Deejay’s.
At the event grounds, DJ Breezy’s song, Outside (Abonten), featuring Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur and Mugeez, was being played while he happily danced to the tune.
Meanwhile, Black Sherif’s impressive journey has made its way into the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), highlighting his impact on the country’s cultural landscape.
In the Creative Arts and Design subject, question 5(c) of section B required candidates to provide a short note about Black Sherif and two other notable composers, Ephraim Amu and Agya Koo Nimo.
The examination prompt asked students to include details about each composer’s hometown, genre of work, and one example of their contributions to society. This recognition of Black Sherif in the national examination underscores his influence and success in the music industry.