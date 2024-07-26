ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Blacko shows up for friend’s wedding as groomsman and makes it lit (WATCH)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer, rapper, and fashion model Mohammed Ismail Sherif, professionally known as Black Sherif, has caused a stir as a recent video of him having fun at his friend’s wedding has gone viral.

Blacko shows up for friend’s wedding as groomsman and makes it lit (WATCH)
Blacko shows up for friend’s wedding as groomsman and makes it lit (WATCH)

Black Sherif attended the wedding of a friend where he was part of the groomsmen. He decided to use the opportunity to show off his dance skills. He received fans and even stole the attention from the Bride and groom.

Recommended articles

Black Sherif
Black Sherif Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

The Multiple award-winning musician Black Sherif caught the attention of many people when he took over the dancefloor at DJ and radio presenter, Classic Deejay’s.

At the event grounds, DJ Breezy’s song, Outside (Abonten), featuring Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur and Mugeez, was being played while he happily danced to the tune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Black Sherif’s impressive journey has made its way into the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), highlighting his impact on the country’s cultural landscape.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

In the Creative Arts and Design subject, question 5(c) of section B required candidates to provide a short note about Black Sherif and two other notable composers, Ephraim Amu and Agya Koo Nimo.

The examination prompt asked students to include details about each composer’s hometown, genre of work, and one example of their contributions to society. This recognition of Black Sherif in the national examination underscores his influence and success in the music industry.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

Agradaa granted GH¢200,000 bail for allegedly airing explicit images on TV

Politicians who performed shocking house chores during campaign visit

Ghana politicians who performed shocking house chores during campaign visit

'STFU, Don't disrespect me' - Efia Odo and Sista Afia mercilessly clash again

Sister Afia says Efia Odo can never bully her, calls her disrespectful

Asantewaa

Go and apologise to everyone you offended; Pastor advises Asantewaa