Blacko shows up for friend’s wedding as groomsman and makes it lit (WATCH)

The Multiple award-winning musician Black Sherif caught the attention of many people when he took over the dancefloor at DJ and radio presenter, Classic Deejay’s.

At the event grounds, DJ Breezy’s song, Outside (Abonten), featuring Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur and Mugeez, was being played while he happily danced to the tune.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif’s impressive journey has made its way into the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), highlighting his impact on the country’s cultural landscape.

In the Creative Arts and Design subject, question 5(c) of section B required candidates to provide a short note about Black Sherif and two other notable composers, Ephraim Amu and Agya Koo Nimo.