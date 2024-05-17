Last year, Black Sherif raised the flag of Ghana high when he won the Best International Flow award at the BET Hiphop Awards 2023.
Ghanaian artistes miss out on 2024 BET Awards nominations; full list of nominees
Ghanaian artists missed out on nominations for the highly anticipated 2024 BET Awards, as Nigerian talents dominated the list of nominees announced for the prestigious event.
Leading the pack of Nigerian nominees is the acclaimed singer Ayra Starr who secured three nominations in different categories.
Alongside her recognition in the Best New International Act category, she also received nods in the BET Her and Best International Act categories.
She is followed by Burna Boy with 2 nominations in the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist categories.
However, he faces formidable competition from industry heavyweights such as Drake, Usher, Chris Brown, and Kendrick Lamar, among others.
Tems, another rising star from Nigeria, secured nominations in the Video Director of the Year and Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award categories.
Other Nigerian talents celebrated include Asake and Seyi Vibez, nominated for Best International Act and Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act, respectively.
The BET Awards, scheduled to air live on BET on Sunday, June 30, at 8 PM ET/PT.
Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2024 BET Awards:
Best male R&B/pop artist
Brent Faiyaz
Usher
Drake
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Fridayy
Bryson Tiller
October London
Best female R&B/pop artist
Victoria Monét
SZA
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Tyla
Muni Long
Coco Jones
Best group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
City Girls
Flo
41
Wanmor
Maverick City Music
Best new artist
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Tyla
Fridayy
4Batz
Sexyy Red
October London
Best male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar
Gunna
Burna Boy
Future
Lil Wayne
Drake
J. Cole
21 Savage
Best female hip-hop artist
Nicki Minaj
Doja Cat
Sexyy Red
GloRilla
Cardi B
Ice Spice
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Album of the year
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Victoria Monét, Jaguar II
Gunna, A Gift & A Curse
21 Savage, American Dream
Usher, Coming Home
Chris Brown, 11:11
Killer Mike, Michael
Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)
Best collaboration
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”
Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”
Dr. Bobby Jones, Tems, “Me & U”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin, “Try Love”
Halle Bailey, “Angel”
CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”
Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”
Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”
Kirk Franklin, “All Things”
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”
Video of the year
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Video director of the year
Tems
Offset
Child.
Cole Bennett
Benny Boom
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Tyler, The Creator
Dave Meyers
Viewer’s choice award
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”
Gunna, “Fukumean”
Tyla, “Water”
Muni Long, “Made for Me”
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
BET Her
Ayra Starr, “Commas”
SZA, “Saturn”
Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”
Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl”
GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss
Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Best international act
Tyla (Africa)
Raye (UK)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Asake (Africa)
Bk’ (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Tiakola (France)
Viewer’s choice: best new international act
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Cristale (UK)
Holly G (France)
Tyler Icu (Africa)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Bellah (UK)
