According to her, she always puts her best foot forward whenever she’s called upon.
I’m one of the best performers in Africa - Efya
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, Efya has established that she’s one of the best performers in Africa.
Efya made this assertion while speaking in an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Answering a question about how she’s been able to stay afloat despite being an independent artist, Efya said;
“God has been good and every opportunity I get to perform anywhere’s make sure that I put my best foot forward so I’m invited back snd through that I get more gigs.”
She continued; I think I’m one of the best performers in Africa so I think it’s only right.”
Efya also issued a plea to female investors, urging them to actively participate in the music industry. According to her, there are limited involvement of women as financial backers for musicians in Ghana.
While the specific reasons for this trend were not discussed, Efya passionately advocated for increased female participation in the male-dominated music industry.
