I’m one of the best performers in Africa - Efya

Efya made this assertion while speaking in an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Answering a question about how she’s been able to stay afloat despite being an independent artist, Efya said;

“God has been good and every opportunity I get to perform anywhere’s make sure that I put my best foot forward so I’m invited back snd through that I get more gigs.”

She continued; I think I’m one of the best performers in Africa so I think it’s only right.”

Efya also issued a plea to female investors, urging them to actively participate in the music industry. According to her, there are limited involvement of women as financial backers for musicians in Ghana.