I’m one of the most underrated musicians in Africa – Blakk Rasta laments

He added that Ghanaians have fail to pay close attention to his deep lyrics reason they find it difficult to understand his songs.

Talking about his trending Chinese song, Blakk Rasta insisted that the music piece in not as useless and meaningless as his critics on social media users are trolling him for.

He explained that the song talks about how Africa has sold itself to the Chinese into severe debt making as indirectly colonized by the East Asian country.

Blakk Rasta charged the tools who are making fun of him on social media to pay critical attention to the lyrics of the songs so that they can understand the message he was trying to tell Africans

As bragged by Blakk Rasta, he’s the only musician in the country at the moment whose songs are solely to promote Africa yet he’s yet to receive the accolades he deserves from Africans.

Ghanaian reggae / Kuchoko artiste, dub poet and a radio presenter Blakk Rasta is best known for the song "Barack Obama" sung in honor of the 44th U.S President. He was honored at a special dinner with President Obama on 11 July 2010.

Blakk Rasta does "Kuchoko" which is predominantly reggae music fused with African rhythms and energies pouring out conscious lyrics about love, equal rights and justice, blackness, rasta and spiritual love.

Blakk Rasta's current "Kuchoko" sound innovation came about after a long period of research into a new sound, which will ride on reggae music and establish a sound which will cut across indigenous African sights, sounds and spirituality and be accepted worldwide in these fast changing times of musical tastes and preferences.

Indigenous African instruments such as the xylophone, talking drum (dondo), kette, flute, kologo, kora fused with animal and jungle sounds, and sounds from local markets.