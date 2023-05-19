I’m the biggest female dancehall artist in Ghana – Fantana boldly declares

The new season of the show showcases the lives of African celebrities from various countries as they navigate work, play, and relationships in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In this season, tensions rise and friendships are tested with the arrival of new cast members, including Fantana herself, along with Bonang Matheba and Luis Munana. Audiences can expect thrilling and captivating moments as these additions join the A-list crew.

During her introduction on the show, the 25-year-old artiste, who relocated to Ghana after completing her studies, mentioned that she used to have a quick temper but has been working on improving herself in that regard.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the interactions and antics of this season's cast, which includes renowned figures like Diamond Platnumz, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Zari Hassan, 2Baba, Kayleigh Schwark, Fantana, and Luis Munana.

Francine Koffie popularly known as Fantana is a Ghanaian musician. She was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America where she spent most of her life.

She had her elementary education in the US where she also studied business and fashion.

Fantana came through professionally after she met with Wendy Shay who connected her with Rufftown record label manager, Bullet.