The government of Ghana has put measures in places in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

The measures include ban on public gathering, social distancing and that of borders.

This has affected some top Ghanaian celebrities including Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess, Ian Wordi and Pappy Kojo, who were out of the country before the border closure.

Reacting to this, Tracy Sarkcess says she left him six months ago and can’t return because of the lockdown.

She said in a tweet on Thursday that she is getting tired of the border closure.

“This border closure is really unbecoming! Pushing almost 6 months now since I left home... mabr3” she said in a tweet.

Her initial tweet was followed by a thread explaining why the ban on borders should be lifted and accept that the virus has come to stay.

Her husband, Sarkodie, has called out the government on several occasions to lift the ban.

However, it seems the border closure will last a bit longer.