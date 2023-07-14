I’m trying to build a big pig farm - Yaw Tog reveals after decision to stop schooling

He further disclosed his newfound interest in animal farming, specifically owning a pig farm in Kumasi.

"At the moment, I'm in the process of establishing a large pig farm in Kumasi. I'm actively working on it," Yaw Tog revealed. Embracing his role as a farmer, he shared that his mother is managing his farming activities, making her his manager in that space.

Yaw Tog emphasized his commitment to animal farming, stating that he would solely focus on raising pigs. "My farm will primarily be dedicated to pig farming, but as it's animal farming, it could expand to include other animals," he clarified.

