Addressing critics who questioned his decision to put his education on hold, the 'Sore' hitmaker explained during an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 New Day on July 12 that he took a break to focus on making more money and engaging in profitable ventures.
I’m trying to build a big pig farm - Yaw Tog reveals after decision to stop schooling
Yaw Tog, the young Ghanaian Drill rapper, recently made an unexpected revelation about his latest venture - pig farming.
He further disclosed his newfound interest in animal farming, specifically owning a pig farm in Kumasi.
"At the moment, I'm in the process of establishing a large pig farm in Kumasi. I'm actively working on it," Yaw Tog revealed. Embracing his role as a farmer, he shared that his mother is managing his farming activities, making her his manager in that space.
Yaw Tog emphasized his commitment to animal farming, stating that he would solely focus on raising pigs. "My farm will primarily be dedicated to pig farming, but as it's animal farming, it could expand to include other animals," he clarified.
Yaw Tog, is a Ghanaian rapper who majors in drill music known in Ghana as Asakaa. He is best known for his viral song 'Sore'
