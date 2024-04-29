Inkboy: Nigerian act angrily calls out Sarkodie over '1 Million Cedis' royalties

Inkboy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pour out his disappointment in the award-winning Ghanaian rapper.

Expressing his disappointment, Inkboy addressed Sarkodie directly, stating, "King @sarkodie what you are doing is not good at all. I place high regard on your name but it seems you prefer me calling you out and people saying I'm ungrateful. Pls give me my royalties for one million cedi it's long overdue Haba you be legend o nawa."

Inkboy further lamented the situation, noting, "I made this song and gave it the title one million cedi and all I get now is hate from @sarkodie fans cos I'm not allowed to call him out? As a bigger person is one year not enough time to do what is right? I won't let this slide give me my royalties."

Despite his repeated attempts to address the issue with Sarkodie through social media, Inkboy stated that he has faced backlash from Sarkodie's fanbase instead of receiving the compensation owed to him.

Sarkodie's team is yet to comment on the allegation. However, it appears that King Sark will only keep his eyes on the prize.

A few days ago, Sarkodie has encouraged Ghanaians not to give up in their endeavours to succeed despite the difficult challenges they face.

