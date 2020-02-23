Ghanaian Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has unveiled his BHIM store in Ashaiman.

The musician had earlier released photos of the products at his shop which all have his signatures appended on them.

And on Sunday, the musician took to his Twitter page to announce that the BHIM shop has officially been opened to customers. He encouraged his fans to purchase any of the Bhim Merchandise at affordable rates from his shop.

The prices of the products are- a pair of BHIM slippers cost GH¢150.00, while the Lacoste is also pegged at GH¢150.00, and the T-shirt for GH¢100.00.

