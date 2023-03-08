International Women's Day 2023: Celebrating our Ghanaian female Superstars

It is also a window that is used to celebrate women across the globe highlighting their achievements and impact for people to embrace equality.

Ghana has been working on the development of women in various fields to bring equality to the country. Women have come a long way and have broken the glass ceiling several times while proving their mettle in many fields. From science and technology to astronomy, politics and sports, women have achieved a benchmark in every profession.

Over the years, women have gained momentum in various fields. And Ghanaian women are no exceptions.

Their equal participation and leadership and public life are essential to achieving a better growing country and younger generations.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Forever a superwoman. Her consistency in the media space has all of us in our feelings and that we love. Keep shinning superwoman.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti Pulse Ghana

Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has proven to be one of the best female artists currently. She isn't giving up despite the male domination and we are proud of her.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Akua Addo

Fashion goddess making Ghana proud in the world. Well-done.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

There couldn't be any better mentor in the media space than you. It's the way you do it for us.

Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

The actress is a superwoman and we applaud her for her great influence in the entertainment industry.

Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Lydia Forson

The superwoman who inspires young ladies to speak up for themselves. We applaud you for your contributions.

Pulse Ghana

Lady Dentaa Amoateng

Obviously "the big man in the business. We are proud of you

Pulse Ghana

Naa Ashorkor

Consistently growing and never giving up is a sign of a strong woman. Congratulations!

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is strong and she makes broadcasting envious. Continue being strong.

Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

You have risen through the odds. We love your humility too. Keep soaring!