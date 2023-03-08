ADVERTISEMENT
International Women's Day 2023: Celebrating our Ghanaian female Superstars

Dorcas Agambila

International Women’s Day is a special day set aside to celebrate women and also shed light on some of the major issues women face in the world.

These women celebrities effortlessly combined the stress of being in the spotlight whilst excelling in their various field of work.

It is also a window that is used to celebrate women across the globe highlighting their achievements and impact for people to embrace equality.

Ghana has been working on the development of women in various fields to bring equality to the country. Women have come a long way and have broken the glass ceiling several times while proving their mettle in many fields. From science and technology to astronomy, politics and sports, women have achieved a benchmark in every profession.

Over the years, women have gained momentum in various fields. And Ghanaian women are no exceptions.

Their equal participation and leadership and public life are essential to achieving a better growing country and younger generations.

  • Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Forever a superwoman. Her consistency in the media space has all of us in our feelings and that we love. Keep shinning superwoman.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti
  • Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has proven to be one of the best female artists currently. She isn't giving up despite the male domination and we are proud of her.

Diana Hamilton
  • Nana Akua Addo

Fashion goddess making Ghana proud in the world. Well-done.

Nana Akua Addo
  • Nana Aba Anamoah
There couldn't be any better mentor in the media space than you. It's the way you do it for us.

Nana Aba Anamoah
  • Nana Ama McBrown

The actress is a superwoman and we applaud her for her great influence in the entertainment industry.

Nana Ama McBrown
  • Lydia Forson

The superwoman who inspires young ladies to speak up for themselves. We applaud you for your contributions.

Lydia Forson
  • Lady Dentaa Amoateng

Obviously "the big man in the business. We are proud of you

Dentaa Amoateng
  • Naa Ashorkor
Consistently growing and never giving up is a sign of a strong woman. Congratulations!

Naa Ashorkor
  • Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is strong and she makes broadcasting envious. Continue being strong.

Serwaa Amihere
  • Berla Mundi

You have risen through the odds. We love your humility too. Keep soaring!

Berla Mundi
