According to the Ghanaian actress who has a child with the accomplished Ghanaian broadcaster, their breakup didn’t separate them but rather created a strong bond between them.

Speaking in a recent interview, Irene Opare has mentioned that regardless of their romantic fall out, she has immeasurable respect for Kwami Sefa Kayi, aka Chairman General, the host of Peace FM’s morning show “Kokrokoo’’.

“I’m so proud of him. I am so [so] proud of him. He has achieved a lot…I saw a bright future in him…I thank God for him to have achieved this height", she told Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa.

Miss Opare added that “ we all moved on after I gave birth but we’re fine. We have a child together. We have a bond; so we’re fine… We’re cool. Like I’m saying, we have a child. We have a bond that brings us together no matter what. We’re parents".

Irene,53, is a veteran Ghanaian actress who has been in the Ghana movie industry for a period around two decades. According to Irene Opare, she welcomed her only daughter, Fafa in 1998.