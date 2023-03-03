Is TikTok still relevant in music promotion? - George Britton asks

According to him, about two years ago, the platform was hailed as a new music marketing phenomenon and due to that, most musicians collaborated with TikTok influencers to engineer a trend that would turn a song into a global hit and also make an independent artist a star overnight.

‘‘We would agree that Artists have soared to the top of the charts because of trends on Tik Tok, confusing the music industry’s business model. But is that the case now? Or is TikTok losing its place in music promotion in Ghana?’’

Per the Artist Manager, the Ghana music industry is yet to record any massive hit songs in the past few months. He divulged that with the ever-growing popularity on the platform, many musicians have sorted to it to aid them generate hit songs, however, none has been successful in the country’s music space.

George concluded by asking, ‘is TikTok still relevant in music promotion?’

TikTok’s penchant for dance-based challenges has made it extra tantalising to musicians for the royalties alone, as huge numbers of people can film themselves dancing along to your song on the platform.

