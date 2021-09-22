In 2015, Dr Bawumia described John Mahama as incompetent and in his response, he said "did you hear Bawumia say incompetent Mahama? You’ve never held any responsibility anywhere near the Presidency before; you don’t know what it’s like to be President".
'It is clear Nana Addo has nothing to offer, NPP members are aware' - Oboy Siki
Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, says Nana Addo has confirmed what John Mahama said years ago that people who have not been President before cannot criticize him.
Speaking on Agyapa TV, Oboy Siki has noted that recent happenings in the country under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia comes to prove that people who have not occupied the highest position in the country do not qualify to criticize those occupying them.
“The leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has proven that it’s not easy to be a headmaster like John Mahama said. Mahama said governing a country is very difficult," he said.
He continued that "Nana Addo took over and has realized he is not up to the task. It is clear he has nothing to offer. Even members of the NPP are aware that Nana Addo has nothing to offer the people of Ghana".
According to Oboy Siki, no Ghanaian politician has the wisdom to manage the affairs of the country properly. Hear more from him in the video below.
