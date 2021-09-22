'It is clear Nana Addo has nothing to offer, NPP members are aware' - Oboy Siki

Speaking on Agyapa TV, Oboy Siki has noted that recent happenings in the country under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia comes to prove that people who have not occupied the highest position in the country do not qualify to criticize those occupying them.

Pulse Ghana

“The leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has proven that it’s not easy to be a headmaster like John Mahama said. Mahama said governing a country is very difficult," he said.

He continued that "Nana Addo took over and has realized he is not up to the task. It is clear he has nothing to offer. Even members of the NPP are aware that Nana Addo has nothing to offer the people of Ghana".